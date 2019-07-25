Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,305.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $1,305.00, with a volume of 317 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,195 ($15.61) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $199.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.