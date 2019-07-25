Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APYX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Dougherty & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $225.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a net margin of 224.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth $4,767,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 222,316 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,838,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

