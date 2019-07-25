Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 148,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.70. 4,016,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,030,620. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.24. The stock has a market cap of $960.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Argus lifted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

