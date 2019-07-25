Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 1,631,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,707. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 44.92, a current ratio of 44.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Strs Ohio raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 22.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 213,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

