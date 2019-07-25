Apergy (NYSE:APY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apergy (NYSE:APY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Apergy updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.
Apergy stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 621,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
Apergy Company Profile
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.
Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.