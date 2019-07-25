Apergy (NYSE:APY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apergy (NYSE:APY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Apergy updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Apergy stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 621,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

