Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Anixter International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXE traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.58. 10,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Anixter International has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97.

In other news, Director F Philip Handy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $184,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anixter International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anixter International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,570,000 after buying an additional 236,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Anixter International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 97,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anixter International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

