Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 15,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.