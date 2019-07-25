AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $20.98. 122,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,358. The stock has a market cap of $790.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.