ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.07 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.03.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $182,110.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $51,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,101,544 shares of company stock worth $15,455,680. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

