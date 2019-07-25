Analyzing Spire (NYSE:SR) & ENAGAS S A/ADR (NYSE:ENGGY)

Spire (NYSE:SR) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.97 billion 2.20 $214.20 million $3.72 22.95 ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.37 $522.74 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 11.12% 8.05% 2.67% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spire and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 3 2 0 0 1.40 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00

Spire currently has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Spire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Spire pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spire has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

