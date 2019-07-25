Analyzing Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hamilton Bancorp alerts:

Hamilton Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.2% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Bancorp -16.51% -6.34% -0.68% Oconee Federal Financial 18.60% 4.30% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.69 -$6.04 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $18.41 million 7.34 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hamilton Bancorp.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hamilton Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Hamilton Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Bancorp

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.