Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Target Price at $107.00

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. 153,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,087. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

