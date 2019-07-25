Analysts Set GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) PT at $33.50

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

GCP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 2,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,758. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.66%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.