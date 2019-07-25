Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$42.71

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.71.

TSE:EIF opened at C$38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.03. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$25.58 and a twelve month high of C$39.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3996608 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.10%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

