Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 188 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $416.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

