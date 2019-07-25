Analysts Expect Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will post sales of $749.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $747.10 million to $751.08 million. Presidio reported sales of $766.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSDO. TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Presidio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $128,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Lerner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $320,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Presidio by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,017,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Presidio by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 241,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Presidio by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Presidio by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 286,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Presidio during the 1st quarter worth $8,870,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSDO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 140,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. Presidio has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Presidio’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

