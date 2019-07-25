Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.90.

HBI traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.32. 1,744,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

