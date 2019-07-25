Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,750. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $27,820.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

