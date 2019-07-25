Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.94.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.33. 39,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $815,963.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,006 shares of company stock worth $9,987,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 501,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

