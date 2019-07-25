Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,171 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,059,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $914,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $245,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 21.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,240,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 735,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 458,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.63. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on APC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Essentra to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

