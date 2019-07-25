AmsterdamCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,783.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $24,783.00 and $9.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

