AMLT Price Reaches $0.0107 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1,079.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00293532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.01653795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00120795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000622 BTC.

AMLT Token Profile

AMLT’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,418,493 tokens. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.