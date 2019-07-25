Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

