American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $89.68 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.83.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.