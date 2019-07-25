American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, CEO W Douglas Parker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,350. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.