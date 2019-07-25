AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 39.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 53,426,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,080,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.