Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $2,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,100.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $43.17 EPS.

“We believe that trends have improved since the 1Q and our higher estimates for U.S. retail underpin our increase in price target to $2,200.”,” KeyCorp’s analyst wrote.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,212.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,000.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $977.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,919.27. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total value of $3,223,610.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

