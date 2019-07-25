Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $346,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $46,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,272. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 8,556,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

