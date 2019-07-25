Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,828,000 after buying an additional 407,812 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $156,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,913,000 after buying an additional 147,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,125.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,650. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,108.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total value of $46,313.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,991.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock valued at $461,293. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,346.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.