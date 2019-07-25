Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 505,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 128,550 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 1,045,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,115,800. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

