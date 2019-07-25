Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 156.32% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Alphatec updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.