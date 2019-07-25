Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 156.32% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Alphatec updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

