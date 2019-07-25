Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 price target (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,346.45.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,132.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,108.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.