Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,221,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,137.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,108.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,420.00 price target (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,346.45.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

