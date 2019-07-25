Ally Financial’s (ALLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.09 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $63,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,028.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $700,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,723,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,961,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,098,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

