Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 85.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,264. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

