Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives $6.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.

ALLT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Allot Communications by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allot Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $253.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.70. Allot Communications has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

