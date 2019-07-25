Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

