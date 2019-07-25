Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.73

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and traded as low as $81.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $81.71, with a volume of 216,698 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.56.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$83.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.