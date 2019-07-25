Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $74.26 on Thursday, reaching $200.90. 9,382,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,745. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $2,887,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $973,530.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,876.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.