Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,177 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $74,312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 27.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Albemarle by 15.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after buying an additional 176,605 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.61. 781,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $832.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In related news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.85 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.77.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

