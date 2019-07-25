Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $98,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,487.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $294,361.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.86. 1,591,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,841. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

