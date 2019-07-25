Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.33, a PEG ratio of 90.94 and a beta of -0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,882,000 after acquiring an additional 120,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,277,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $80,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. GMP Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

