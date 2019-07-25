Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

TSE:AEM opened at C$70.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$42.35 and a twelve month high of C$70.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$707.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.74 million.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.99, for a total value of C$401,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at C$2,516,077.41. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.40, for a total value of C$287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,835.40. Insiders sold 77,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,702 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

