AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. AGEAS/S has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AGEAS/S will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

