AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. AFLAC accounts for 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $260,062,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 86.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after buying an additional 3,235,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 78.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,787,000 after buying an additional 1,392,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after buying an additional 1,381,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 853.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after buying an additional 1,320,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

