Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Aemetis shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.89 million for the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

