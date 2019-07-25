AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 387 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,477,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2,163.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 104,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 172,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $107,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock worth $752,724. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $32.50 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.