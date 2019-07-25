AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

