AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $182,000 in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of GXC stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $106.62.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.