AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WELL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,540. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

